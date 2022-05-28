American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,054 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Curtiss-Wright worth $9,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 20.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 71,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 2.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $144.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.37. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $111.26 and a 1-year high of $162.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.08 and a 200-day moving average of $140.78.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $559.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.97 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 10.06%. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.65%.

Several brokerages have commented on CW. StockNews.com lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 8,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $1,389,514.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $362,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,799 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,790 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

