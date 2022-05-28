General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stake Lessened by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in General Dynamics by 5.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,158,874,000 after purchasing an additional 861,074 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $76,937,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in General Dynamics by 3.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,502,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,058,727,000 after purchasing an additional 339,708 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $59,060,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in General Dynamics by 8.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,749,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $538,905,000 after purchasing an additional 223,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

GD stock opened at $226.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.03. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.66 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

GD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.11.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

