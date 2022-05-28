People s United Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,849 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Navient were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Navient during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Navient by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Navient in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Navient in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Navient in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Navient news, major shareholder Newbury Investors Llc bought 315,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.13 per share, with a total value of $5,402,939.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NAVI opened at $16.16 on Friday. Navient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.38. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 19.55, a current ratio of 19.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Navient had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

NAVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

