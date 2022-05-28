Invesco Ltd. Sells 157,279 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,483,826 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 157,279 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.75% of AECOM worth $192,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

ACM stock opened at $71.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. AECOM has a 12 month low of $58.36 and a 12 month high of $79.97.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.10%.

Several research firms recently commented on ACM. StockNews.com lowered shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of AECOM from $88.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

