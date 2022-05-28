American International Group Inc. Buys 539 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $9,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 119.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,863,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $180.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.45. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.29 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.08.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.88 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 50.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 97.40%.

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $1,041,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,035 shares in the company, valued at $12,924,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.79.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

