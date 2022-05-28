Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Position Lessened by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 489,260 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 141,829 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.10% of Franklin Resources worth $16,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,140,085 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $171,673,000 after buying an additional 144,639 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 90,008 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 12,704 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $965,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,487,563 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $150,289,000 after buying an additional 224,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 175,809 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after buying an additional 27,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 998,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $12,249,999.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,079,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,757,759.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BEN stock opened at $27.55 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $38.27. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

About Franklin Resources (Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.