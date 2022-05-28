American International Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,753 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $9,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. FMR LLC boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 373,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,825,000 after purchasing an additional 59,255 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 39,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 915,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,643,000 after buying an additional 112,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 445,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after buying an additional 257,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FLO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

NYSE FLO opened at $27.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.90. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.23.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

