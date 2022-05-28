People s United Financial Inc. Sells 256 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,782,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $799,668,000 after acquiring an additional 24,395 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $232,983,000 after acquiring an additional 8,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Align Technology by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 22,010 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,464,000 after acquiring an additional 12,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $284.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $487.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.76. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.64 and a 12-month high of $737.45.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $973.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 6,700 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at $52,174,602.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,799.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Align Technology from $575.00 to $524.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Align Technology from $575.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $578.27.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

