American International Group Inc. Grows Stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 466.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,751 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Leggett & Platt worth $9,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,389,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,002,000 after acquiring an additional 982,912 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,139,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,159,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,018,000 after acquiring an additional 332,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 711,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,304,000 after acquiring an additional 318,500 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $39.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.58. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $55.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.76%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LEG. StockNews.com raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

