People s United Financial Inc. Sells 98 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTN. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.25.

MTN stock opened at $252.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $251.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.36. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.38 and a fifty-two week high of $376.24.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.70 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $906.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.87 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $1.91 per share. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 145.25%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

