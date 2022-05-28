People s United Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 152,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 32,167 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,525,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,889,000 after purchasing an additional 51,844 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,343,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,089,000 after purchasing an additional 64,913 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 654,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,568,000 after purchasing an additional 54,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AUB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of AUB stock opened at $35.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.15. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1-year low of $32.31 and a 1-year high of $42.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.76 and a 200 day moving average of $37.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $164.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.66 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 35.51% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

