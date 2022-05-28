American International Group Inc. Sells 2,672 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 152,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Acadia Healthcare worth $9,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 3.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACHC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $67.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.57.

Shares of ACHC opened at $72.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.07 and a 52-week high of $76.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.69 and its 200-day moving average is $62.08.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $616.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.49 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.16%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

