Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 288,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 14.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 687,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,122,000 after acquiring an additional 85,933 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 206.7% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 71,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 48,317 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $2,035,000. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 42,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $18.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 51.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $19.59.

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.22). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $130.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 255.56%.

DOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

