Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stock Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,296 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.15% of Everest Re Group worth $15,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 576,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,028,000 after acquiring an additional 31,404 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 41,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RE opened at $284.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $234.87 and a 1 year high of $308.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.64.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.32 by $1.99. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.50.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

