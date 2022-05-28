Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 18,038 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,539 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,038 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $15,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

MSI stock opened at $223.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.15. The stock has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.24 and a 1 year high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 633.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.35%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.36.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

