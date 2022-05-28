American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 66.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,410 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $15,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,724,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,269,966,000 after purchasing an additional 416,138 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,580,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $674,494,000 after purchasing an additional 80,223 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,984,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $563,640,000 after purchasing an additional 91,774 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,992,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,811,000 after purchasing an additional 24,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $355,066,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AWK. StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $151.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.36 and a 1-year high of $189.65. The company has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.44.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. The company had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

About American Water Works (Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.