Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,237 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 37,454 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.15% of Manhattan Associates worth $14,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 39.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 91.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 32.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the third quarter worth approximately $1,599,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the third quarter worth approximately $688,000. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $122.58 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.58 and a 52-week high of $188.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.26 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.72.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The firm had revenue of $178.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.33.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile (Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.