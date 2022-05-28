Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,628,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224,343 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.88% of Macy’s worth $147,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $581,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Macy’s by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 398,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after purchasing an additional 235,621 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Macy’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Macy’s by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,933,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $26,390.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 6,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $162,737.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,465 shares of company stock valued at $759,227. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.77. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.67.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 53.59%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.157 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.70%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. OTR Global cut shares of Macy’s to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Macy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.54.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

