Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,639 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Lennar were worth $17,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Lennar by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,104,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $946,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,820 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,033,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,448,000 after purchasing an additional 521,125 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Lennar by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 464,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,468,000 after purchasing an additional 263,489 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,317,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth $28,515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Shares of LEN opened at $81.17 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $117.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.31.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.10. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 16.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 11.75%.

Several equities analysts have commented on LEN shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Lennar from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lennar from $108.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.27.

About Lennar (Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.