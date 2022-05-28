Schroder Investment Management Group Has $16.81 Million Stake in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,123,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,346,748 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 3.03% of TPI Composites worth $16,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPIC. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in TPI Composites by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,650,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,696,000 after purchasing an additional 704,646 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 357.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 753,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,274,000 after acquiring an additional 588,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,372,000 after acquiring an additional 462,156 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 234.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 403,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,623,000 after acquiring an additional 282,904 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth about $3,570,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC opened at $14.82 on Friday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $51.79. The company has a market cap of $552.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.13.

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.19. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 88.53%. The company had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.62.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

