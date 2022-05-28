CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Stock Position Trimmed by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,234,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 43,039 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.58% of CNX Resources worth $16,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CNX Resources by 197.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in CNX Resources by 1,080.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

CNX stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. CNX Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $23.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.28.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of ($913.10) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 293.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of CNX Resources to $23.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.60.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

