Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 651,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458,500 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.40% of H&R Block worth $15,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HRB. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,904,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,098,000 after buying an additional 262,017 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,503,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,591,000 after buying an additional 1,458,897 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,395,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,433,000 after buying an additional 190,720 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,303,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,857,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,444,000 after buying an additional 332,353 shares during the period. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $35.51 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $35.51. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.45.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. H&R Block had a return on equity of 6,248.49% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.67%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HRB. Zacks Investment Research raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on H&R Block in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H&R Block has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

About H&R Block (Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.