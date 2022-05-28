Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 121,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,912 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $16,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Republic Services by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,434,000 after acquiring an additional 44,875 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Republic Services by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 949,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,416,000 after acquiring an additional 119,526 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 22,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 26,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RSG opened at $136.87 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.46 and a 12 month high of $145.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.75.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

