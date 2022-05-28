Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 150,617 Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 545,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,617 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 1.62% of Hess Midstream worth $15,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,593,000 after purchasing an additional 129,407 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Hess Midstream by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 871,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,082,000 after acquiring an additional 88,399 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hess Midstream by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after acquiring an additional 101,020 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Hess Midstream by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 517,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,302,000 after acquiring an additional 281,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Hess Midstream by 374.9% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 491,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,580,000 after acquiring an additional 388,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HESM opened at $33.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.72. Hess Midstream LP has a 1-year low of $22.33 and a 1-year high of $35.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.21.

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.549 per share. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 120.88%.

In other Hess Midstream news, Director Corp Hess sold 5,117,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $145,848,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $58,273.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,129,494 shares of company stock valued at $146,229,315 over the last 90 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on HESM shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hess Midstream from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

