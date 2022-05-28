Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Holdings Cut by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its holdings in Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,102,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,008 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Sovos Brands were worth $16,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Sovos Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $3,334,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,358,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,139,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,611,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sovos Brands stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.17. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $17.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.18.

Sovos Brands ( NASDAQ:SOVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SOVO. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Sovos Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sovos Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

