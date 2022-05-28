Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases New Holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Codexis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $782,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,477,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its position in shares of Codexis by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 304,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 17,909 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,093,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXS opened at $11.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.32. The firm has a market cap of $721.61 million, a P/E ratio of -33.48 and a beta of 1.96. Codexis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $42.01.

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $35.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.58 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 16.85%. The company’s revenue was up 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $81,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $728,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,700. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CDXS shares. Cowen started coverage on Codexis in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Codexis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

