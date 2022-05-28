American International Group Inc. Trims Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,226 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Qualys worth $10,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Qualys by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 347,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,724,000 after acquiring an additional 185,141 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Qualys by 232.1% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 232,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,875,000 after buying an additional 162,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Qualys by 123.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 290,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,285,000 after buying an additional 160,100 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys in the fourth quarter worth about $17,777,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Qualys in the fourth quarter worth about $17,754,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $138.20 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.00 and a 1 year high of $150.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.00. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 57.11 and a beta of 0.76.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Qualys had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $113.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Qualys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.78.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,146,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $1,274,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,137 shares of company stock worth $7,578,863. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

