Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 409,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,507 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.54% of Cactus worth $15,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 141,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 26,888 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 942,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,931,000 after purchasing an additional 38,480 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,608,000 after purchasing an additional 10,915 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 429,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,373,000 after purchasing an additional 98,300 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period.

Get Cactus alerts:

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $53.34 on Friday. Cactus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $64.18. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.43 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.44.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Cactus had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.90%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WHD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet raised Cactus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cactus from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.83.

In other news, Director Alan Semple sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total transaction of $976,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,909.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David John Isaac sold 5,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total value of $319,307.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 520,282 shares of company stock valued at $26,659,370. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cactus Profile (Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.