4,942 Shares in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,942 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $122.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.26 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.72. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.58 and a 52-week high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $178.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.81 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 17.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MANH shares. StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.33.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

