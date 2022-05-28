Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,630,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,866 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.89% of Eldorado Gold worth $15,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth $336,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth $3,437,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth $820,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,589,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,861,000 after buying an additional 696,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EGO opened at $8.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.39. Eldorado Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $12.49.

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Rating ) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $194.67 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 51.36%. On average, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

EGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

