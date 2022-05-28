Schroder Investment Management Group Has $16.73 Million Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,430 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,885 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.15% of Lear worth $16,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lear by 198.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,878,000 after purchasing an additional 223,207 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lear by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lear by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 253,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,676,000 after acquiring an additional 105,547 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lear by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $174.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lear from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.53.

In related news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.57, for a total value of $198,371.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total transaction of $525,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,914,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE LEA opened at $136.56 on Friday. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $122.67 and a 1 year high of $204.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.07.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Lear had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.85%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

