Schroder Investment Management Group Has $15.15 Million Stock Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,240 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $15,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

GPI opened at $182.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.00 and a fifty-two week high of $212.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.94 and a 200 day moving average of $183.39.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.45 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.96%.

In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total value of $720,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total transaction of $169,132.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,764.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,204 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,542 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GPI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

