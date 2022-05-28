15,062 Shares in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Purchased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,062 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in National Instruments by 1,225.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 75,799 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in National Instruments by 37.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in National Instruments by 28.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in National Instruments by 22.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $35.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.45. National Instruments Co. has a 1 year low of $31.39 and a 1 year high of $45.98.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 136.59%.
In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 19,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $687,816.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,443,664.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 6,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $218,394.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,710.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,898 shares of company stock worth $1,237,387. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.
National Instruments Profile (Get Rating)
National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Instruments (NATI)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.