BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 8,087.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,199,000 after buying an additional 315,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in W. P. Carey by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,124,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,875,000 after purchasing an additional 203,575 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in W. P. Carey by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 644,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,950,000 after purchasing an additional 175,250 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 780,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,990,000 after purchasing an additional 141,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,430,000 after purchasing an additional 123,647 shares during the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WPC opened at $85.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.70. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.02 and a 52 week high of $86.48.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.96 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 6.88%. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.057 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 153.26%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WPC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.71.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

