11,326 Shares in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,326 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Maximus during the fourth quarter worth about $58,697,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Maximus by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,604,112 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $366,810,000 after acquiring an additional 383,810 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Maximus by 7,431.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,553,000 after acquiring an additional 146,706 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Maximus during the fourth quarter worth about $9,751,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Maximus by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 943,809 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $75,193,000 after acquiring an additional 107,481 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MMS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Maximus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $65.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.71 and its 200-day moving average is $75.67. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $63.01 and a one year high of $94.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Maximus’s payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

