Schroder Investment Management Group Has $17.24 Million Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 186.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,398 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $17,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 0.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 39.7% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Airbnb from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. HSBC dropped their price target on Airbnb from $233.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $120.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.47 billion, a PE ratio of 103.88 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.97. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.74 and a 1 year high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $583,534.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,414,719.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 27,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $4,174,892.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 728,690 shares of company stock worth $118,074,726 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

