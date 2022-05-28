Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 545,966 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,361,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545,966 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.62% of Dropbox worth $155,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 194,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $226,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $58,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,586 shares of company stock worth $1,968,511. Company insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBX opened at $21.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.26. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 146.35% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $562.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DBX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

