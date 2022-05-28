Invesco Ltd. Has $171.88 Million Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,691,744 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 335,265 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.70% of Best Buy worth $171,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1,016.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $203,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.60 per share, with a total value of $19,900,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 20,464,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,938,459.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,097 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BBY stock opened at $83.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.42. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.07 and a 52-week high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Best Buy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

