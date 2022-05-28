Schroder Investment Management Group Has $21.28 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,288 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,178 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $21,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 732.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 31.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 849.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Europe lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$86.50 to C$89.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $54.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.29 and its 200-day moving average is $59.94. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $51.14 and a fifty-two week high of $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($1.15). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 28.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 44.17%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally.

