Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 9,136 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Humana were worth $20,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Humana by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Humana by 453.5% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 105,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,800,000 after buying an additional 86,198 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 6.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Humana by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.13.

HUM stock opened at $461.21 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $472.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $442.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $432.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.83 by $1.21. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.67 earnings per share. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.36%.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total value of $1,540,797.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,031.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total transaction of $1,718,089.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,636.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,360 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

