Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 30,547 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,547 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $19,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RACE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ferrari by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 960,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,863,000 after acquiring an additional 10,695 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Ferrari by 18.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ferrari by 27.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ferrari in the third quarter worth approximately $880,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Ferrari by 10.8% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have weighed in on RACE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €255.00 ($271.28) price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.20.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $1.362 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.66%.
About Ferrari (Get Rating)
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ferrari (RACE)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.