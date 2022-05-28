Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 30,547 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,547 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $19,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RACE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ferrari by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 960,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,863,000 after acquiring an additional 10,695 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Ferrari by 18.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ferrari by 27.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ferrari in the third quarter worth approximately $880,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Ferrari by 10.8% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on RACE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €255.00 ($271.28) price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.20.

RACE opened at $201.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.39 and a 200 day moving average of $228.34. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $178.87 and a fifty-two week high of $278.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.82.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $1.362 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.66%.

About Ferrari (Get Rating)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.