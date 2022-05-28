Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 820,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,070 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco worth $18,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Invesco during the third quarter valued at about $5,531,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,182,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,219,000 after buying an additional 31,944 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,099,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,398,000 after buying an additional 1,367,996 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 85,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 17,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 38,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

In related news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $3,920,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 250,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.46 per share, with a total value of $5,866,454.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,459,690 shares of company stock valued at $181,140,834 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IVZ. StockNews.com cut Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Invesco from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Invesco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.55.

Invesco stock opened at $19.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). Invesco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.32%.

Invesco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.