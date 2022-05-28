Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575,294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 81,348 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Norfolk Southern worth $171,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $15,549,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 76,220 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $22,692,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,938,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,169,049,000 after acquiring an additional 93,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSC stock opened at $241.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $222.54 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The firm has a market cap of $57.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.02.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to reacquire up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.03%.

In related news, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.41.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

