EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 354,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,900 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $17,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 589.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in EVERTEC during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in EVERTEC during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 8,720.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVTC opened at $38.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.62 and a 200-day moving average of $42.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.96. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.00 and a 12-month high of $51.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $150.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.07 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 43.09% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

In related news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 29,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $1,177,725.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at $832,858.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 9,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $347,071.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,747 shares of company stock valued at $8,474,693 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

