Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) by 245.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,907,914 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,067,041 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $19,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPG. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $69,420,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,039,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,713 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 564.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,682,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,900 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 13.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,362,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 50.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,673,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,850 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.40. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $8.83.

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $714.33 million for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 96.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, April 18th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.82.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

