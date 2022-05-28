Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,794 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.07% of Expedia Group worth $20,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,520 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Expedia Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 985 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 49.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXPE shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.40.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $130.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.24. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.76 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.59) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Kern acquired 6,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $167.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,376 shares of company stock valued at $6,741,869 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

