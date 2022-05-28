Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,103,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871,505 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $168,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,201,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,191,000 after purchasing an additional 440,222 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,439,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,532,000 after acquiring an additional 30,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 11,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARR opened at $40.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.23. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.81.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

