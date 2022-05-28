eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stake Boosted by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,594 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,464 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in eBay were worth $19,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in eBay by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 115,391 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after acquiring an additional 9,908 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 193,458 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $13,478,000 after acquiring an additional 12,352 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in eBay by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,856 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in eBay by 213.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $48.82 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.28 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The firm has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.23 and a 200-day moving average of $58.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.14). eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.16%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut eBay from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on eBay in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on eBay from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.31.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at $838,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

