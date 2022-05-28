Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 84,718 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 73.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 199,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,718 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $17,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373,594 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $934,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,267 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $336,161,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,429,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $646,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,498,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $391,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,768 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $244,908.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,312.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $40,005.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

MCHP stock opened at $72.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $63.34 and a one year high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.70.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 48.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.81.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

