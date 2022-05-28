Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,286 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,105 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.24% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $18,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JAZZ. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $97,566,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $74,859,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,163,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,648,000 after purchasing an additional 482,295 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,221,792 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $410,457,000 after purchasing an additional 325,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,884,000 after purchasing an additional 224,068 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JAZZ opened at $150.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of -20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $117.64 and a twelve month high of $189.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $813.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.73 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a positive return on equity of 22.45%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 1,747 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total transaction of $260,198.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,898,670.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 722 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total transaction of $106,502.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,234 shares in the company, valued at $919,577.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,330 shares of company stock worth $3,483,255 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on JAZZ. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.47.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

